    08:01, 26 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Dam stopped mudslide in Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A mudslide was stopped by a mud dam in Almaty region, the press service of the department of emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    As earlier reported, yesterday, the level of water in upper Talgar River increased significantly because of the rains which created a threat of a mudslide.

    "Taking into account a possibility of a mudslide, the people living in the area of a possible mudslide were warned and evacuated," the statement reads.

    The mudslide was stopped by the mud dam higher in the mountains along the Talgar River. Moreover, the dam was not breached. Besides, there is no danger of a breach of the dam.

    Evacuated people have returned home already. The situation is under control, the committee of emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

