EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:16, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Damage from mass riots in Almaty to cost KZT 112 bln

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities,» deputy Mayor Iliyas Usserov said.

    Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities.

    As of January 14, at a rough guess the damage cost approached KZT 112.6 bln. Nonfood stores sustained damage up to KZT 20.9 bln, groceries up to KZT 5.7 bln, arms shops some KZT 6.4 bln, etc. The large companies suffered damage up to KZT 25 bln.

    He added that 20 administrative buildings, 10 police department stations, the airport building damage will cost over KZT 22.6 bln.


    Tags:
    Almaty Small and medium-sized business 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!