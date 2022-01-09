EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan surpasses 92 billion tenge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Damage to business in Kazakhstan following mass riots has surpassed 92 billion tenge, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs said Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    1,181 businesses were looted in 10 regions of the country. Of these, 935 were looted and vandalized in Almaty city.

    Rioters mostly looted and vandalized shopping centers, stores, cafes, restaurants, and banks.

    The total damage to business in the country is tentatively estimated at 92,3 billion tenge (90,7 billion tenge in Almaty).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Business, companies 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!