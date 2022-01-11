Damage from riots in Taraz surpasses 7bln tenge

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The situation in Zhambyl region is stable following mass riots in some regions of Kazakhstan, the regional emergency response center said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The center confirmed that over 200 law enforcement agents were injured as a result of unrest in the regional center. About 2,000 people took part in mass disturbances. 287 people sustained various injured and 42 people were hospitalized.

Most of the rioters are young people aged 17-25. The police detained 295 suspects.

Six administrative buildings, including the police department, the regional administration’s office and the Nur Otan Party’s office, were raided and damaged as a result of unrest.

A special commission announced that the approximate damage to business from unrest in Taraz is tentatively estimated at 7,6 bln tenge.

The regional emergency response center said healthcare facilities, grocery stores, and markets operate routinely. There is no shortage of food and pharmaceuticals.

Over 6,000 law enforcement agents and military personnel ensure public order in the region.

The state of emergency was imposed in Zhambyl region. The curfew is in effect from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am.