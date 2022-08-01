Damage worth KZT 343 mln paid to those affected by January events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the investigations department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Mukhtar Kozhayev told a briefing that 1,731 persons were recognized as affected by the January riots, Kazinform reports.

Damage worth KZT 343 mln was paid so far to those affected by the January events. 594 cases concerning accused persons were taken to the court. 398 out of 500 persons were sentenced to restraint. 92 were sentenced to imprisonment for serious and very serious crimes.

As earlier reported, 474 criminal cases were forwarded to the court, 717 persons were convicted.

«More than 1,500 business facilities were damaged after riots causing billions in property damage,» he went on. Besides, 71 state buildings, some 700 cars, including ambulances, police and firefighting service vehicles were vandalized and damaged.