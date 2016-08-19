EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:14, 19 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Damir Ryspayev asked KHL not to end his ice hockey career

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ice hockey player representing Barys HC Damir Ryspayev asked the authorities of the KHL not to end his career.

    As earlier reported, the KHL considered the request of Kunlin Red Star HC and made a decision on imposing a timeless ban on defenseman of Barys HC Damir Ryspayev.

    On Friday, Damir Ryspayev sent an official letter to the KHL with a request to reconsider the decision, and not to end his sports career.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!