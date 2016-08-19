Damir Ryspayev asked KHL not to end his ice hockey career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ice hockey player representing Barys HC Damir Ryspayev asked the authorities of the KHL not to end his career.

As earlier reported, the KHL considered the request of Kunlin Red Star HC and made a decision on imposing a timeless ban on defenseman of Barys HC Damir Ryspayev.

On Friday, Damir Ryspayev sent an official letter to the KHL with a request to reconsider the decision, and not to end his sports career.