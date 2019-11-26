Dams in Almaty gorges to be constructed by 2020

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – It is planned to construct two dams in Aksay and Ayusay gorges which are located in Almaty mountains, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the moment Almaty has four dams. Ayusay gorge is the most vulnerable to mudslides due to a great number of entertainment facilities in the area. Besides, Aksay river basin has no mudflow-protective structures.

According to Serik Aubakirov, head of the Almaty Emergency Department, the dams design work was started in 2016.

There 37 morain-dammed lakes near the city of Almaty 15 of which are at high risk of rupture. In summer and fall seven lakes were partially emptied.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to finance a project on the construction of two dams in Aksay and Ayusay gorges.