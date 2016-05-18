Damu Fund to attract over 250B tenge from international financial organizations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" JSC plans to attract over 252 billion tenge from international financial organizations in two next years, Chairman of the Fund Kuanysh Tuleushin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"In 2011-2015 Damu has attracted over 134 billion tenge from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We want to get over 252 billion tenge in investment not only from the ADB and the EBRD, but also from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank in next two years," Mr. Tuleushin stressed at the press conference of the Central Communications Service.

In his words, negotiations with the banks are underway.

"As a result, the Fund will be able to help some 2,000 small and medium business entities and provide 132 billion tenge in loans," he said.

He also added that the Fund's net profit had more than doubled in the 1Q of 2016, compared to the analogous period of 2015.

"As for workplaces, we've managed to preserve 25,000 jobs," Mr. Tleushin noted.