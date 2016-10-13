Dan Ambrose: It's too late for Golovkin vs. Ward

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dan Ambrose of Boxingnews24.com disagrees with Jeff Mayweather who thinks undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin has to fight Andre Ward if he's looking for legacy, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"It's unfortunate for GGG. GGG is a good fighter and perhaps a great fighter, but no one will ever know because the competition in his division, there is none. Probably Daniel Jacobs is the only real threat in his weight class. If I'm going to be honest; if someone asked me who has GGG fought other than Kell Brook, I don't know. He's a good fighter, but he's not willing to take risks to be greater in the sense you have Andre Ward. He's only 8 pounds heavier than you, but you're begging for Floyd, who is 13 pounds lighter than you. Plus, he's never really fought at 154. Floyd's fought at 148 pounds. That's the highest he's ever weighed in his whole career, and you're still begging to try and fight him. If Golovkin wants to be great, and if he's looking for legacy, fight Andre Ward. If there's nobody for you to fight, and you continue to fight smaller guys, you're going to see no respect," Mayweather said earlier.



Ambrose believes Golovkin shouldn't fight Ward right now, taking into account the latter moved up in weight.



"I think it would be a mistake for Golovkin to move up in weight to fight Andre Ward right now. The time for a fight against Ward was before he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Sergey Kovalev. It's too late now. Ward has a fight against Kovalev on November 19. If Ward loses that fight, then that destroys the interest from the boxing fans in the fight between him and Golovkin. Even if Ward wins against Kovalev, he would likely ask Golovkin to move up to at least 172 to fight him. Ward would probably see himself in a position of power over Golovkin if he beats Kovalev. For that reason, I can't see Ward being open to going back down to 168 for a fight against Golovkin," Ambrose wrote.