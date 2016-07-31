EN
    21:56, 31 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Dan McLaughlin: Golovkin is my P2P number one

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Irish journalist Dan McLaughlin made a list of his P2P boxers and posted via Twitter, Sports.kz informs.

    According to him, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin leads the rankings. Besides, Roman Gonzalez and Sergei Kovalev are in his top three. Andre Ward, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Terence Crawford, Vasily Lomachenko, Saul Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Carl Froch are among his ten best boxers.

    Golovkin, as we know will have his next fight against British Kell Brook on September 10.

     

