EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:54, 04 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dance parade to greet guests of EXPO-2017 in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A parade of professional dancers will greet guests of the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana every day, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    150 dancers were selected through a rigorous casting in Astana back in April. Their performance for the exhibition was choreographed by French specialist Jean Marc Chastel.

    "He organized the parade for the opening ceremony of Disneyland in Paris. The parade will greet the guests of the exhibition every day from June 10 till September 10, 2017. Dancers from many cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana and Almaty, will be a part of the parade. They will live and work in Astana for the duration of the exhibition," one of the organizers of the dance parade Yulia Bityukova told Kazinform correspondent.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Events EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!