Danelia Tuleshova may take part in Junior Eurovision

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of 31 Channel, Bagdat Kozhakhmetov invited the winner of the fourth season of the Ukrainian Holos.Dity singing contest, Danelia Tuleshova to take part in the national preselection for Junior Eurovision, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the network has initiated participation in Junior Eurovision and in November took 7 Kazakhstani children to Georgia, including the Zhugunusov brothers and Danelia where they performed within the Euroclub.

Mr. Kozhakhmetov added that now the network will hold a nation-wide casting to determine who will represent the country in Minsk from our country.



Earlier today the young singer met with the Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.

