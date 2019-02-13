Daneliya Tuleshova appears on The Real American talk show

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova was a guest of The Real daytime talk show (U.S.) on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

One of the hosts asked her what she liked most in California. Daneliya said she liked American pharmacies.



"When I left America, I missed so much your shops and pharmacies, because in American pharmacies there is everything for life. I like Elmer's Glue. It was my dream to make slimes with Elmer's Glue," said she.



The show hosts were impressed by her answer and thanked her "for helping them appreciate American pharmacies".



The Kazakh singer also said it had been her dream to meet The World's Вest jury - Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, Ru Paul and James Corden and her dream came true at last.



Earlier, Kazinform reported that Danelia Tuleshova and another unique singer of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen had stunned the jury of The World's Вest project. Drew Barrymore said Daneliya's performance "moved her to tears".