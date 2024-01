ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daneliya Tuleshova arrived in Minsk to represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision 2018, Kazinform learnt from Khabar 24.

The girl is now getting ready for the contest scheduled for November 25.



The event will be held at Minsk-Arena which can seat up to 15,000 people.



An official opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, Nov 20.