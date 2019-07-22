EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:46, 22 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Daneliya Tuleshova releases new song in Kazakh

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova announced the release of a new song in Kazakh.

    «My Friends, my long-awaited track «MAMA» is finally online. We worked hard on it for a very long time, reworked it several times, And then, finally, it happened !!! This is a song about how much I love my Mom and dedicate to all Moms on earth, since every person has only one mother and needs to appreciate every moment spent with her!

    I want to thank the wonderful man, the master of music, Lukhpan Zholdasov, the author of music, the incredible Kamila Dairova, who wrote surprisingly heartfelt words to the song, and by the way, Kamila is also the author of my Eurovision Junior contest song, Yerlan Bekchurin for the musical arrangement, and also my Vova Kotkov, who made mastering of the song and spent more than one sleepless night, bringing the song to the ideal and of course my lovely Natasha, for all that she does for me,» she posted on Instagram.

    The song is available on the singer’s YouTube channel.




    Tags:
    Celebrities Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!