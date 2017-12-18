Daneliya Tuleshova wins «Holos.Dity» music talent show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova won the music talent contest "Holos.Dity" (meaning The Voice Kids), Tatyana Sinenko, the young singer' PR agent, told Kazinform correspondent.

"Yes, Daneliya won," T. Sinenko told the agency's correspondent by phone.

The finale of the contest took place on Sunday evening. The results of the poll, carried out by phone calls and SMS, were announced on the air: Daneliya Tuleshova proved to be the winner.

The Kazakh 11-year-old singer performed 5 songs: the anthem of Holos.Dity show and Monatik's Batkam together with the other contestants, Spectrum by Florence, Mudryie Derevya together with Monatik and Nino Basilaia, and Ne Tvoya Viyna (Not Your War) by Okean Elzy, according to the PR agent.



"Holos is a dream of my childhood. When people saw my performance, many of them began writing to me and it's very pleasant. Thank you for believing in me," Daneliya says.

Recall that the Ukrainian show started on November 5. The talented singer became one of the favorites of the project and got over 6 million YouTube views within a short time.

As a prize, Daneliya Tuleshova received a 3-month broadcast on Nashe Radio, as well as a weekend trip to Disneyland Paris.