Dania Yespayeva's headquarters held meetings in Aktau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Azat Peruashev, the head of the republican election headquarters of the presidential candidate of the Ak Zhol Party Daniya Yespayeva, held meetings in Aktau, organized by the regional headquarters.

The members of theelection headquarters visited the Koshkar Ata necropolis. Later, they visited Kazakh Bekire LLP engaged in sturgeon production.



At the Holiday Inn Aktau they met with young voters, students, entrepreneurs, members of the Ak Zhol youth wing. Peruashev told those present about the key directions of the election program of Daniya Yespayeva.



The same day the headquarters members met with OSCE/BDIHR long-term observers in Aktau.



As earlier reported, election canvassing in Kazakhstan started on May 11. Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.