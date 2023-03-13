Danial Akhmetov reports to President on E Kazakhstan region’s socio-economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov today. The President was reported about the main indicators of the region’s socio-economic development in 2022 and the plans for the nearest outlook, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

According to Danial Akhmetov, the region’s industrial output in 2022 reached 2194.2 billion tenge. Fixed capital investments amounted to 545.4 billion tenge. Last year, the region commissioned 318.1 thousand square meters of housing.

The region initiated to include 12 projects worth 376 billion tenge to the country’s 2022-2028 Industrialization Map. Among them is the construction of an ore-mining and processing plant in Ulan district and modernization of Altay ore-mining complex in Altay district.

According to Danial Akhmetov, agro-industrial sector has been in spotlight of the region’s administration. Oilseed areas have been expanded, and the volume of sunflower oil production has risen by 1.8 times. An oil extraction plant with a capacity of 300,000 tons per year has been launched in the Glubokovsky District.

The President was also informed about the development of entrepreneurship in the region. Last year, the number of business entities rose by 12.5% and reached 61,500. In 2023, 1,800 entities will receive financial support under the National Project on Entrepreneurship Development.

Danial Akhmetov reported also on the course of construction of healthcare and education facilities in the region, namely on construction of a hematological center in Ust-Kamenogorsk and a multi-functional hospital in Ridder. Under the Rural Healthcare Modernization project, Ulan district plans to build an outpatient hospital as well as 20 healthcare facilities in rural settlements. 11 schools will be put into commission under the Comfortable School program.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks related to the modernization of utility infrastructure in large settlements and improving the quality of the residents’ life.