EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Danilova of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Cleveland Championships doubles

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilova of Kazakhstan paired with Lidziya Morozova of Belarus has advanced to the quarterfinal of the Cleveland Championships, a WTA 250 event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the doubles match Danilova and Morozova defeated Hsu Chieh-yu of Taiwan and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia 6-3, 7-5. The Kazakh-Belarusian tandem made two double faults against six made by their opponents, and saved four break points of six.

    Danilova and Morozova are to take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama in the quarterfinal.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!