Danish crown prince to visit S. Korea next week

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will visit South Korea next week to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Seoul government said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The Danish royal couple are scheduled to arrive in Seoul on May 20 for a three-day trip, which will include dinner with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, according to the prime minister's office.

In the meeting, they will discuss ways to promote bilateral economic and cultural exchanges for the "2019 Korea-Denmark Cultural Year," commemorating the diplomatic relationship they forged in 1959.

The Danish royals will also visit the demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea and attend meetings with Danish corporate leaders doing business here.

It is the first Seoul visit by the crown prince and princess of Denmark since 2012.