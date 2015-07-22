Danish rider Jacob Fuglsang extends deal with Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Danish professional rider Jacob Fuglsang has extended his contract with Astana Pro Team until 2017, Vesti.kz reports.

According to the team's official website, Fuglsang is happy with his contract and how the things are going in Astana. In a recent interview general manager of Astana Pro Team Aleksandr Vinokurov praised Fuglsang's incredible performance at the 2015 Tour de France. "I think he [Fuglsang] has a chance to win one of the stages here in France," Vinokurov said. Recall that Fuglsang replaced Vincenzo Nibali at this year's Tour de France race as Astana Pro Team's captain.