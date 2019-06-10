Daniya Yespayeva: I congratulate all Kazakhstanis on successful presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Party Daniya Yespayeva shared her impressions after the results of the exit poll had been announced, Kazinform reports.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate all Kazakhstanis on the successful holding of such a milestone event for our country. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my compatriots who supported me and cast their votes. I would also like to thank my fellow party members from Ak Zhol. As for the presidential election, the atmosphere was quite hectic. The results will be announced tomorrow," Yespayev said.



According to her, it was an incredible experience.



"It was like going back to school. I've learnt a lot, especially during my meetings with the population in the regions. As for the results, based on the preliminary data, I'm third in terms of the number of votes. It is an impressive figure given I'm the first female candidate for the post of the President in the history of independent Kazakhstan," Yespayeva added.



According to the exit poll, Daniya Yespayeva finished in third place with 5.32% of the vote.