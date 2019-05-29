EN
    09:50, 29 May 2019

    Daniya Yespayeva visits Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Ak Zhol Party's presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva visited North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Yespayeva met with the staff of the Petropavlovsk heavy machine-building plant to present her election program.

    The plant manufactures equipment for oil and gas sector, defense and power industries. It builds above 100 types of products.

    The election campaigning in Kazakhstan kicked off on May 11. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for presidency.nullnull

