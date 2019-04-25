EN
    19:07, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Daniya Yesspayeva submits documents to register as presidential candidate

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniya Yesspayeva has submitted the documents required to be registered as the Ak Zhol Democratic Party's presidential candidate to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the commission's website.

    The statement on the website says Yesspayeva submitted the documents in line with the Article 55 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On elections in Kazakhstan".

