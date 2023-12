NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Akishev has been appointed as Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) by the Decision of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Leader of the Nation's press service.

