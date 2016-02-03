Daniyar Berlibayev named as new chairman of KazTransOil Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Berlibayev has been elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

Earlier it was reported that on January 29 KazTransOil JSC held the extraordinary meeting of shareholders where the powers of members of the Board of Directors were early terminated. The new composition of the Board of Directors of the company was approved at the meeting as well.

Based on the resolution of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders Daniyar Berlibayev - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Development of KazMunayGas JSC, Ardak Mukushov - Director of Department for International Contracts of KazMunayGas JSC, Nurtas Shmanov - General Director of KazTransOil JSC and independent directors - Luis Coimbra, Serik Primbetov and Fernando Machinena were elected to the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC.