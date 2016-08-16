Daniyar Yeleussinov a footstep away from gold at Rio Olympics (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the Kazakh national boxing team Daniyar Yeleussinov has advanced to the final round at the Rio Olympics in men's 69 kg weight class. His opponent will be Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyassov.

In semi-final, Yeleussinov met French boxer Suleiman Sissoko, with whom he had already fought at the 2013 World Championships. Three years ago, Yeleussinov celebrated a confident win on points over Sissoko in a 1/8 final by a unanimous decision of judges.

In quarter-final, Yeleussinov defeared Venezuelan Gabriel Maestre. Despite his opponent's efforts, the fight ended with a clear lead of the Kazakhstani boxer. As a result, Daniyar Yeleussinov won in each round – 3:0 (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The final bout will take place on August 18 at 01:30 Astana time.