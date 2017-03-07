Daniyar Yeleussinov holds farewell autograph session in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rio Olympic Champion Daniyar Yeleussinov has held a farewell autograph session for his fans before leaving Kazakhstan to start a career of a professional boxer in the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

“My Motherland is Kazakhstan and I’ll be missing all of you”, Yeleussinov said to his fans.

Dozens of people came to wish good luck to Yeleussinov in his professional career, get the champion’s autograph and take a picture together with their idol. Each of them wished only bright victories and high achievements to the champion.

In an interview with Kazinform, the representatives of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation didn’t specify the date when the Kazakh champion will leave for the U.S. but only noted that he was going to depart soon.

As it was previously reported, Daniyar Yeleussinov can move to the U.S. to start his professional career. Yeleussinov signed a contract with MJA Entertainment, an Australian promotion company, and will perform in Miami.

In the U.S., Yeleussinov will have his workouts before his debut scheduled for May.

It should be noted that Daniyar Yeleussinov was recognized as the best boxer of Asia.



