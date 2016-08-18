Daniyar Yeleussinov: I am thankful to my country that believed in me

ASTANA. KAZINFROM Olympic Champion Daniyar Yeleussinov has shared his impressions over his victorious final fight at the 2016 Rio Games in an interview with Kazinform.

Our congratulations, Daniyar!

Thank you! I am happy now that I have achieved my goal and my dream. I am thankful to my parents, who brought me up and led me to my goal. I am thankful to my country that believed in me.

Did your wound impede you in the final?

Yes, it did. Nevertheless, it helped me too, because I tried to avoid the punches and protect myself.

How did you manage to recover so soon?

Our doctors, psychologists, massage therapists, the members of our team contributed to this victory.

Are you planning to partake in Tokyo Olympics?

I have not thought about it yet. I am just glad of my success.

What did you say first when your hand was raised after the fight?

Alhamdulillah. This is the victory of our nation! The team members devote all their energy to win.