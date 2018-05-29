Daniyar Yeleussinov names best boxers of his weight class

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Olympic gold medalist, welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov (1-0, 1 KO) named those boxers whom he considers to be the strongest in his weight class, Sports.kz reports.

"I think that now the best welterweight boxers are Terence Crawford and Errol Spence," Daniyar told Yeticket.com.

On April 28, Daniyar Yeleussinov made his professional debut against American Noah Kidd in New York. As a result, the Kazakh boxer knocked him out.

He will have his next fight on June 6 in London. His opponent is not known yet. All in all, Yeleussinov plans to hold six fights this year.