    17:24, 05 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Daniyar Yeleussinov - one more gold winner at Asian Boxing Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Daniyar Eleussinov won the final fight against Philippines boxer Eumir Marcial at the Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok and brought the second gold for our team.

    The first medal was won by Olzhas Sattybayev, who defeated Uzbek boxer Shahobiddin Zoirov. Unfortunately, Zakir Safiullin (up to 60kg weight category) lost to Mongolian Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai and got a silver medal.

    Sport News
