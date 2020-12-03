EN
    07:48, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Daniyar Yeleussinov rises towards top-10 IBF welterweight rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Federation has updated their rankings, with Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov entering into top 10, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov now ranks 9th in the IBF welterweight rankings after winning in the bout against Namibian Julius Indongo vie technical knockout.

    American Errol Spence Jr. holds the IBF welterweight champion title. Uzbek boxer Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is in the first place of the rankings.

    Recall, Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov claimed the vacant IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title with a TKO win over Namibian Julius Indongo (23-3, 12 КОs) in the second round.


