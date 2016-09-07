Daniyar Yeleussinov to donate 10mln tenge to help disabled children

URALSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer, Rio Olympics Champion Daniyar Yeleussinov will donate 10mln tenge to Baiterek foundation to help children suffering from infantile cerebral paralysis.

Governor of the West Kazakhstan region Altay Kulginov met today with Daniyar and his father Marat Yeleussinov, who is also a personal coach of his son.



A.Kulginov congratulated the champion and his father and informed them about opening of a boxing centre at the new Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren being erected now at the President's instruction in Uralsk. The boxing centre will be named after Daniyar Yeleussinov, he added.



Kulginov awarded Daniyar and his father with 10mln tenge certificates for each.



Daniyar thanked the Governor and said that he would transfer the money to Baiterek Foundation to help the children with infantile cerebral paralysis.



According to him, he was offered to start professional boxer's career, but he has not taken a decision yet.





























