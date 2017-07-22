Daniyar Yeleussinov to rejoin national boxing team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champion of the Olympic Games Rio 2016 Daniyar Yeleussinov returns to the national boxing team of Kazakhstan, the athlete told Kazinform correspondent.

"I am returning to the national team. Now, I have a rest with my family in Astana. I will start working out soon," said the boxer.

At the same time, Yeleussinov also answered the question about the weight he would show his boxing skills.

"I became an Olympic champion in the 'Kazakh weight' - 69 kg. I have boxed for 4-5 years in this weight and intend to go on stepping in the same weight ring," said Daniyar Yeleussinov.

Recall, after the Olympics in Rio, Daniyar Yeleussinov passed into professional boxing by signing a contract with MJA Entertainment, an Australian promotion company.