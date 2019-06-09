EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:50, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Daniyar Yeleussinov, Tursynbek Kabatov take selfies with voters

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the Election Day, Kazakh pop and sports stars have taken selfies with voters at polling stations in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the website of the capital city mayor's office.

    Among them are Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov and stand-up comedian Tursynbek Kabatov. Yeleussinov and Kabatov cast their votes at polling station No. 59. They took memorable pictures with voters.

    Well-known Kazakh singer Altynai Zhorabayeva voted at polling station No.139. The singer's fans were happy to meet with her and took the opportunity to take a memorable selfie.

    Tags:
    Elections Nur-Sultan 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!