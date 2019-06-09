Daniyar Yeleussinov, Tursynbek Kabatov take selfies with voters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the Election Day, Kazakh pop and sports stars have taken selfies with voters at polling stations in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the website of the capital city mayor's office.

Among them are Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov and stand-up comedian Tursynbek Kabatov. Yeleussinov and Kabatov cast their votes at polling station No. 59. They took memorable pictures with voters.

Well-known Kazakh singer Altynai Zhorabayeva voted at polling station No.139. The singer's fans were happy to meet with her and took the opportunity to take a memorable selfie.