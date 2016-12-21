Danny Jacobs' team confident he will beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the team of WBA (Regular) champion Danny Jacobs are confident he will come out victorious in the upcoming middleweight showdown with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"March 18th is a big night for the boxing world," Keith Connolly of Team Jacobs was quoted as saying by Sports.kz . "You have the two best middleweights in the world going head to head for the majority of the belts. What else could anyone ask for. This is a fight the boxing fans deserve."



"We want to thank Al Haymon for all his tireless work over the last nine years helping put Danny into this position to have an opportunity to beat Gennady Golovkin, one of the best fighters in the world. Come March 18th Danny will come out on top and he will be taking all the belts back to Brooklyn, you can count on that," Connolly added.



WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin and WBA (Regular) champion Jacobs will step into the ring on March 18, 2017 at the Madison Square Garden.



The tickets for the upcoming mega fight will become available on December 24.