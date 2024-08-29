‘Dara’ presidential initiatives foundation: A step towards Global cultural partnership

On August 20 of this year, the Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation (hereinafter referred to as the Foundation) participated in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, one of the most significant cultural events on a global scale, held in Edinburgh, Scotland, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This year, as part of the festival, the Foundation initiated an event titled 'Fringe Fusion: Kazakhstan & Global Art Partnerships,' aimed at presenting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage and performing arts to the international audience gathered in Edinburgh. This important step became a key part of the Foundation’s strategy to develop Kazakhstan’s creative industries on the international stage.

Kazakhstan's creative industries demonstrate significant potential to enrich the global cultural landscape. Kazakhstan is ready to present a wide range of ideas and projects to the global art stage, from innovative design and unique music to historical cinema and contemporary art. At “Fringe Fusion,” Kazakhstan was represented by invited speakers and leading theater groups such as OzgeEpic, A.I. Theatre, and the independent theater ARTiSHOK. The Foundation’s event program consisted of two parts:

1) A presentation of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and opportunities for creative collaborations among producers and artists from different countries;

2) A panel discussion, during which producers from India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Singapore showed significant interest in Kazakhstan’s creative initiatives. The discussion on cultural exchange and collaboration prospects was moderated by Karen Toftegaard, Director of International Performing Arts Programs from Denmark.

“The Foundation plans to actively develop support tools for the growth of Kazakhstan’s creative economy. Our goal is to create international partnerships that will help draw attention to Kazakh talents and create conditions for their sustainable development,” noted Bibigul Makazhanova, Director of the Communications and Marketing Department of the Foundation.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe also featured programs from Taiwan, Korea, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, and other countries. Previously, Kazakhstan and Central Asia have rarely participated in such events, making the Foundation's contribution particularly important.

According to the Foundation’s President Assel Shildebayeva: “Strengthening international partnerships with leading cultural platforms will significantly increase interest in Kazakhstan’s creative industries. This will contribute to the further development of creative projects and their integration into the global creative space. The results of cooperation with foreign platforms will take time, but this is a necessary and systematic process.”

In the context of globalization, promoting the unique cultural identity of Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole becomes a key task. Despite the region’s significant contribution to world culture, it often does not receive the attention it deserves in the global dialogue. The Foundation strives to change this situation by actively working on creating an independent ecosystem that supports the development of Kazakhstan's creative entrepreneurs. Collaboration with international creators will have a significant impact on strengthening international relations, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering mutual understanding at the international level.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, held annually since 1947, is the world’s largest platform for theatrical, musical, and comedic performances. The festival serves as a launching pad for many artists and groups, offering unique opportunities for international recognition.