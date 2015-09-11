Dariga Nazarbayeva appointed Vice PM of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Presidential Decree Dariga Nazarbayeva has been appointed Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

Dariga Nursultanovna Nazarbayeva Vice Chairperson of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Head of Nur Otan PDP Faction Born on May 7, 1963 in Temirtau, Karaganda region From 1980 to 1983 - studied history at the Moscow State Lomonossov University From 1983 to 1985 - studied history at S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University From 1985 to 1987 - research trainee at the Faculty of History of the Moscow State Lomonossov University From 1987 to 1990 - post-graduate student at the Moscow State Lomonossov University Doctor of Political Science, Cand.Sc in History From 1992 to 1994 - Vice President of Bobek Children's Charity Fund From 1994 to 1995 - Vice President of "TV and Radio of Kazakhstan" Republican Corporation, Director of Khabar National TV and News Agency From 1995 to 1998 - Director General of Khabar Agency Republican State Enterprise of the Kazakhstan Government From 1998 to 2001 - President of CJSC Khabar Agency From 2001 to 2004 - Chairperson of the Board of Directors at CJSC Khabar Agency From 2004 to 2007 - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 3rd convocation, Head of Aimak Deputy Group In 2007 - appointed Director of the Public Foundation "The Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation" Since January 20, 2012 - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation. Chairperson of the Committee on Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan On April 3, 2014 - was elected the Vice-Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Head of Nur Otan PDP Faction Member of Nur Otan PDP Political Council Since 2001 - organizer and chairperson of Eurasian Media Forum Organizing Committee