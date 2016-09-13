Dariga Nazarbayeva became Senate Deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State signed a decree on appointment of Dariga Nazarbayeva as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament, Akorda press service reported.

Dariga Nursultanovna Nazarbayeva

Born on May 7, 1963 in Temirtau, Karaganda region

From 1980 to 1983 - studied history at the Moscow State Lomonossov University

From 1983 to 1985 - studied history at S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University

From 1985 to 1987 - research trainee at the Faculty of History of the Moscow State Lomonossov University

From 1987 to 1990 - post-graduate student at the Moscow State Lomonossov University

Doctor of Political Science, Cand.Sc in History

From 1992 to 1994 - Vice President of Bobek Children's Charity Fund

From 1994 to 1995 - Vice President of "TV and Radio of Kazakhstan" Republican Corporation, Director of Khabar National TV and News Agency

From 1995 to 1998 - Director General of Khabar Agency Republican State Enterprise of the Kazakhstan Government

From 1998 to 2001 - President of CJSC Khabar Agency

From 2001 to 2004 - Chairperson of the Board of Directors at CJSC Khabar Agency

From 2004 to 2007 - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 3rd convocation, Head of Aimak Deputy Group

In 2007 - appointed Director of the Public Foundation "The Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation"

Since January 20, 2012 - Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 5th convocation. Chairperson of the Committee on Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On April 3, 2014 - was elected the Vice-Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Head of Nur Otan PDP Faction



In September 2015, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Member of Nur Otan PDP Political Council

Since 2001 - organizer and chairperson of Eurasian Media Forum Organizing Committee