EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:56, 20 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Dariga Nazarbayeva elected as Kazakhstan's Senate Speaker

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva has been elected as the Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Senator Byrganym Aitimova said all MPs welcome the election of Dariga Nazarbayev as the Chairperson of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Senate.

    Ms Aitimova said she is confident that Dariga Nazarbayev being the true patriot of her country will use her extensive knowledge for the benefit of the people and Kazakhstan's development.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!