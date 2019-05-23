Dariga Nazarbayeva meets Armenian President, Euronews VP in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 2019 Eurasian Media Forum, Senate Speaker, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Forum Dariga Nazarbayeva held a number of meetings in Almaty, Kazinform learnt form the Senate's press service.

At the meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who was a special guest of the event, the sides discussed further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.



Armen Sarkissian noted big potential of the Eurasian Media Forum ‘which unites the representatives of the major international media structures and world-class experts.'



Presently, the Forum attracts more than 500 delegates from 60 countries. The tagline of this year's event is The world today - de-globalization process, consumption crisis, media sphere digitalization, the opportunities of development and challenges integrated with new technologies and artificial intellect.



The meeting with Kostas Oikonomou, Euronews Seniour VP for Partnerships and Diversification, highlighted the relevance of the EMF discussions.



"We would like this open dialogue to bring together intransigent positions, promote mutual understanding and tolerance, help unite efforts for the settlement of joint problems," Chairperson of the EMF Organizing Committee Dariga Nazarbayeva said.



