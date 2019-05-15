Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with Georgian PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, and Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia, have discussed today a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament.

Mamuka Bakhtadze appreciated the role of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the history of Georgia and the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

The Senate Speaker expressed her gratitude to the Georgian side for support for Kazakhstan's initiatives, in particular, for participating in and supporting the Astana Economic Forum. The Prime Minister of Georgia highlighted the AEF's uniqueness, underlining its result-orientedness.

Speaking about the expansion of trade and economic partnership, crucial infrastructure and logistics projects, Dariga Nazarbayeva underlined the need for stepping up transport and transit interaction. "The interests of Kazakhstan and Georgia coincide in terms of improving the effectiveness of using transit opportunities. Large transcontinental transport corridors pass across our states. It is a great advantage that needs to be taken," said the head of the Kazakh Senate.







The sides discussed prospects for expanding tourism potential and humanitarian cooperation. The Prime Minister of Georgia informed Dariga Nazarbayeva about the new law, in accordance with which 6% of Georgia's GDP will be allocated for the development of education in the country. He proposed more active intensification of cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

The Chairwoman of the Senate told about the essential political events in the country, the presidential election campaigning in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that Kazakhstanis look to the future with great optimism.



Dariga Nazarbayeva also extended her greetings to Georgia on the upcoming Independence Day.