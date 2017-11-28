Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with Spanish MP in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairperson of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of Kazakhstan's Senate, met with Spanish MP Juan José Lucas Giménez who arrived in Astana to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference Kazakhstan's Model of Modernization in the New Global Reality on Tuesday.

According to the Senate's press service, at the meeting the sides discussed bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Spain and in what direction their cooperation is moving. The Spanish senator was filled in on Kazakhstan's democratic and economic reforms which he highly praised.



The sides also reiterated their commitment to strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats. Juan José Lucas Giménez invited his Kazakhstani colleagues to visit Spain in order to step up cooperation.



Ms Nazarbayeva, in turn, stressed the need to ramp up two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Spain and thanked the Spanish side for its participation in the International exhibition EXPO-2017 that was held in Astana this summer.



"It was a huge honor to host His Majesty Felipe VI as the honored guest of the exhibition. Ana Pastor, President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, attended the opening ceremony of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain at EXPO. This is the next step in the development of our partnership," she emphasized.



Dariga Nazarbayeva said that the EXPO facilities will headquarter the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the International Technology Part of IT-startups and the Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center under the aegis of the UN. In her words, President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev pays utmost attention to the development of green technologies in Kazakhstan.