Dariga Nazarbayeva met UNDP Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Committee of International Relations, Defense and Safety of the Senate Dariga Nazarbaeva has received UN Permanent Coordinator and Permanent Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura.

In the conversation with UN representative Dariga Nazarbaeva emphasized commitment of Kazakhstan to the goals and objectives of the UN. She also congratulated on election of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The parties also discussed preparation for the Presentation of the UN sustainable development goals to be held on November 22 in the Senate which will allow the parliamentarians, according to Dariga Nazarbayeva, to focus on implementations of the '100 exact steps" national program.





She also informed Norimasa Shimomura of the main aspects of the Nation's Plan "100 Exact Steps" and expressed confidence that successful implementation of this program will help mobilize national resources for achievement of sustainable development goals of the UN.