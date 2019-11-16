Dariga Nazarbayeva, Nikol Pashinyan consider expanding export of Kazakhstani products to Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of her official visit to Armenia Dariga Nazarbayeva, chairwoman of the Kazakh Senate, held talks with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Kazinform reported Saturday.

The parties touched upon the issues of developing bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Dariga Nazarbayeva noted the need to increase mutual trade, expand and diversify the structure of trade. At the end of 2018 foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia increased by more than 33.9%.

The Senate’s Speaker noted that the Armenian market is of high interest for Kazakhstan. «We are ready to expand the range of exports in engineering, metallurgy, food industry, construction materials and chemical products», D. Nazarbayeva said.

In turn, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the significant potential for the development economic ties of the two states.