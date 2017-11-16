Dariga Nazarbayeva now chairs MFA Public Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security Dariga Nazarbayeva has been elected as a new Chairperson of the Public Council on the Activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the MFA press service.

During the regular meeting of the Public Council, Dariga Nazarbayeva took over that post from Byrganym Aitimova, the Chairperson of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ms. Aitimova was thanked for her active work while being in charge of the council.



In her opening remarks, Dariga Nazarbayeva underlined that the major aim of the Public Council is to ensure direct communication between the foreign ministry and the civil society.

Besides, the Council awarded her with the Anniversary Medal for the contribution to the establishment and development of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan that celebrated 25th Anniversary this year.

The next meeting of the Public Council on the Activities of the Kazakh MFA has been scheduled for spring 2018.