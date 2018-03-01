Dariga Nazarbayeva speaks out against the idea of Kazakh private military companies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security, Dariga Nazarbayeva, there are no private military companies in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

When asked about the fact that the CSTO countries were recommended to legalize private military and security companies and Kazakhstan's take on it, Ms. Nazarbayeva stated that this recommendation 'applies only to those countries where they (private military and security companies - Ed.) exist,' adding that there are no such organizations on the territory of Kazakhstan and that there is no need for them in the country.