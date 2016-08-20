Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked Olympic athletes for their achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the Organization Committee for preparation and holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 with the participation of chairperson of the organization committee, Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva took place in Almaty today.

"Two new sports facilities have been built in Almaty thanks to the project of the Universiade-2017. New infrastructure is being built as well as new residential complexes, exhibition halls, cinemas and social infrastructure," D. Nazarbayeva noted.

Besides, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan thanked Olympic athletes for their achievements at the sports arena.

"These days our athletes proudly represent our country at the Olympic Games in Brazil. Thanks to their talents and efforts our country is among 20 best world countries at the Olympic Games. I think we have all the reasons to be proud of our athletes. We thank them for their efforts once again. Their success and victories inspire and make us look at the role of sport from a different angle. Therefore, it is very important when all the people are involved in some sports activity. Sport is not just a game, it's also a profession," D. Nazarbayeva stressed.