Dariga Nazarbayeva, TurkPA Sec Gen Altynbek Mamayussupov meet in St.Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva has met today with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Altynbek Mamayussupov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the current activity of the TurkPA, preparations for a regular plenary meeting of the Assembly and exchanged views on the further development of interaction among the parliaments of the Turkic-speaking states.



Altynbek Mamayussupov pointed out an active role of Kazakhstani parliamentarians in the TurkPA activity. "The Parliament of Kazakhstan actively participates in the work of the TurkPA . We are now broadening the scope of issues in the Assembly's activity and would like to emphasize the importance od contribution of Kazakhstani parliamentarians to it," said he.