Dariga Nazarbayeva, Valentina Matvienko meet in St.Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matvienko, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Dariga Nazarbayeva noted strategic character of the Kazakh-Russian partnership and the two countries' role in development of economic integration on Eurasian space.



"We highly appreciate your activity as the Chairperson of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. Thanks to you, the CIS IPA became one of the flagships of integration processes in Eurasia. The organizational structures of the Assembly are strengthening and its international authority keeps growing," said Dariga Nazarbayeva.



The Senate Speaker also pointed out the necessity of joint work to more effectively regulate the issues of use of water and trans-boundary rivers and the ecological situation around military polygons. In this regard, Dariga Nazarbayeva proposed to develop a model law on ecology.



Valentina Matvienko invited Dariga Nazarbayeva to visit the Russian Federation and expressed readiness to send a delegation of observers from the CIS IPA and the Federation Council to monitor the early presidential election in Kazakhstan. She also extended warm wishes to the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and highly spoke of his contribution to the development of Kazakhstani statehood as well as his leadership in promotion of integration processes.